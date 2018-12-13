Clear

URGENT - Senate rebukes Trump, condemns Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi murder

(CNN) -- The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution condemning Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin S...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 4:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution condemning Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, ratcheting up pressure on President Donald Trump who has aligned himself with the Saudi kingdom in the aftermath of the brutal killing. Just prior to passing the resolution, the Senate also overwhelming approved a resolution by a 56-41 vote that would require the US to end its military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a move aimed both at ending that war and expressing anger at the Trump administration's handling of relations with Saudi Arabia. The vote on the Yemen resolution reflected the frustration senators from parties have with the vast human suffering from the war and President Donald Trump's embrace of the crown prince despite widely-accepted evidence from US intelligence agencies that he ordered the killing Khashoggi.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Grey sky and rain continuing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gut Health is very important - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Importance of healthy supplements - Digestive Health Asspciates

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elem. School Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Gospel Meets Country, Indiana Theater Dec 15th

Image

Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute