Clear

Strasbourg attacker killed by police, Paris authorities say

The man responsible for the Strasbourg terror attack was killed by police on Thursday, a spokesman for the P...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 4:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The man responsible for the Strasbourg terror attack was killed by police on Thursday, a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Cherif Chekatt, 29, is accused of killing at least three people and wounding 13 others in the terrorist attack near the Christmas market in Strasbourg. French prosecutors said the suspect shouted the Arabic phrase "Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is greatest," at the time of the attack.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

International relations and national security

Law enforcement

National security

Policing and police forces

Shootings

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Continents and regions

Europe

France

Western Europe

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Terrorist attacks

Paris

He was killed after a two-day manhunt that prompted a curfew in the eastern French city near the German border and forced the country to raise its national security threat level. Hundreds of police and military officers across three European countries were involved in the search.

The French National Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding Chekatt.

"Thank you for your alerts which allowed us to find the wanted individual," the National Police said on Twitter.

Authorities said Chekatt entered the perimeter of the famed market, one of the oldest in Europe, by the city's Corbeau Bridge and started shooting at passers-by on the Rue des Orfèvres around 8 p.m., when many were in the middle of their Christmas shopping.

Anti-terror police flooded the market and tried to arrest the suspected gunman. He exchanged fire with security forces, suffering an injury to his arm. Chekatt used a handgun and a knife to kill people, Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz said.

The suspected gunman then jumped into a taxi and fled the scene, Heitz said.

Soon after the attack, more than 700 police and military officers across three European countries joined the search and France raised its national security threat level to its highest status: "emergency terror attack."

On Thursday, French police evacuated buildings and cordoned off the area where the suspected gunman fled. Chekatt has an extensive criminal background that includes 27 convictions in France, Germany and Switzerland, mostly for acts of robbery and violence.

In 2017, he was deported from Germany to France after the Interior Ministry in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg confirmed he had been convicted of break-ins and serious theft in 2016 and spent time in a German prison.

The suspected shooter also was known to prison officials for being radicalized and for his proselytizing behavior in detention in 2015, Paris prosecutor Heitz said, adding that Chekatt had been incarcerated multiple times.

Chekatt was born in Strasbourg, according to CNN affiliate BFM.

He was on a French watch list called a "Fiche S" surveillance file. The "Fiche S" is a French terror and radicalization watch list that includes thousands of people, some of whom are under active surveillance, meaning they are on law enforcement's radar.

Hours before the attack, French gendarmes tried to bring in Chekatt but found he wasn't home, a spokesperson for France's National Police told CNN earlier this week, without providing further details.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Grey sky and rain continuing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gut Health is very important - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Importance of healthy supplements - Digestive Health Asspciates

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elem. School Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Gospel Meets Country, Indiana Theater Dec 15th

Image

Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute