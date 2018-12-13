Clear

Jerry Seinfeld says the Oscars lost in the Kevin Hart controversy

Jerry Seinfeld is weighing in on ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 2:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jerry Seinfeld is weighing in on Kevin Hart's decision to step down as host of the next Academy Awards.

"Kevin is in a position, because he's a brilliant comedian, to kind of decide what he wants to do," Seinfeld said in an interview for "Sunday Today with Willie Geist." "He doesn't have to step down, but he can. And when you look at that situation, well who got screwed in that deal?"

Seinfeld suggested it will be hard for producers of the Oscars to find another host to replace Hart.

"I think Kevin's going to be fine, you know. But finding another Kevin Hart, that's not so easy. He's a brilliant guy with a movie career."

Related: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host

Hart stepped away from hosting duties last week, following controversy over tweets he posted between 2009 and 2011 that included derogatory language about gay people.

Seinfeld isn't the only comedian to weigh in on Hart's choice.

Seth MacFarlane, who hosted the Oscars in 2013, said it's not an in-demand job.

"Look, it's a gig that has all eyes on it. And when you're doing something that's that much in the spotlight, with that much focus on it, that much intensity, you're going to have a lot of opinions from a lot of people. I'm trying to think of the last time that I read a review of the Oscars the next day where everyone is raving about it -- it's been a long time," he told EW. "It's not an easy job, and I'm not surprised that they have a tough time finding takers."

Producers for the Oscars, along with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, have yet to comment on who will take Hart's place.

