Twitter loved Gayle King flirting with Lenny Kravitz

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 11:52 AM

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 11:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's probably safe to say Gayle King likes Lenny Kravitz.

The pair appeared Wednesday night on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," and Oprah's bff got her flirt on with the handsome musician.

It all started when King made a remark about Kravitz looking "hot and sexy," while downplaying her own look.

"I think you look hot and sexy as well," Kravitz said. King then replied, "Where do you live, Lenny?"

"Do you have to stay here or can I just stay with Lenny?" King asked Cohen.

Twitter went wild for King going for it when it came to the rocker.

"Haha @GayleKing is really out here shooting her shot w/ @LennyKravitz on @BravoWWHL #WWHL like...," one person tweeted along with a gif of a woman shooting basketballs.

The flirting wasn't one-sided.

At one point, Cohen asked King about "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey's long-distance relationship with Fox sports broadcaster Mike Hill. King turned the question around to Kravitz, asking him if a long-distance relationship between the two of them could work.

"First of all, it wouldn't be long distance as I would never let you go," Kravitz told King.

But not everyone enjoyed the banter. Some people complained it was inappropriate.

"Good thing Gayle King is a woman the way she's treating Lenny Kravitz gag me," one person tweeted. "If a man was doing that to a woman #metoo would have him tarred and feathered, Hog-tied and fired from his job."

