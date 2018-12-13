Clear

Teenage suspect dead after active shooter situation at Indiana middle school, police say

The Richmond Community Schools district put all of its students on lockdown Thursday morning after "an activ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 10:04 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 10:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Richmond Community Schools district put all of its students on lockdown Thursday morning after "an active shooter situation" at an intermediate school in the Indiana city, according to a district spokeswoman.

Indiana State Police said in a tweet that the teenage suspect was killed. It was not clear how, but the agency said it would provide more details shortly.

"All students at Dennis Intermediate School are safe. Only the suspect is injured," the district said in a tweet.

Students are being transported to Richmond High School, about a mile away, and parents can pick them up at the adjacent Civic Hall Performing Arts Center, the district said.

Dennis Intermediate is located in a heavily residential neighborhood in the city of about 37,000. Richmond is located near the Ohio border, about 70 miles east of Indianapolis.

