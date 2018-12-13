Clear

Google is wading into India's huge online shopping market

Google is making it easier for hundreds of millions of people in India to shop on its platform.The co...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 10:07 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google is making it easier for hundreds of millions of people in India to shop on its platform.

The company launched Google Shopping in the country on Thursday, allowing users to search for products in English and Hindi — India's most popular language — and compare deals from retailers.

Alphabet Inc

Amazon.com Inc

Asia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer behavior

Continents and regions

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Electronic commerce

Google Inc

India

Online and home shopping

Retail and wholesale trade

South Asia

The service can be accessed via a new shopping tab within Google Search and through Google Lens, an image recognition app which allows users to photograph products to find out more about them.

India is also the first country in the world to get a separate shopping homepage on Google, a company spokesperson said.

The launch of the shopping feature, which is already available in more than 35 countries, is another example of Google's efforts to cash in on the rapid growth in the number of Indian internet users.

"More than 40 million Indians are coming online every year, and search is an integral part of their online journey," Surojit Chatterjee, Google's vice president for product management, said in a statement.

"From seasoned desktop shoppers to first-time users with entry-level smartphones, we hope this new shopping experience will make finding what people are looking for just a little bit easier," he added.

Google is also dipping its toe into an industry currently dominated by Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT), which have both poured billions into India. Walmart subsidiary Flipkart controls an estimated 40% of India's e-commerce market, while Amazon accounts for about 32%.

Morgan Stanley has estimated that the market will be worth $200 billion by 2026.

Google will aggregate offers from Amazon and Flipkart as well as other retailers without selling any products itself, a company spokesperson told CNN Business. That's similar to the way Google Flights works.

The Silicon Valley giant is also going one step further to grab more Indian eyeballs. Its Merchant Center, where retailers upload details of their products, will be made available in Hindi — the first time a language other than English has been offered.

Google Shopping has run into some trouble in Europe. Regulators last year slapped the company with a $2.7 billion fine, ruling that it denied consumers "a genuine choice" by using its search engine to steer users toward its shopping platform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Importance of healthy supplements - Digestive Health Asspciates

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elem. School Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Gospel Meets Country, Indiana Theater Dec 15th

Image

Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Trans-Care agreement approved by Vigo County

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute