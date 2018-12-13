Clear

Obama honored with RFK Human Rights award

President Barack Obama was honored Wednesday night with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' Ripple of Hope a...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 10:06 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Barack Obama was honored Wednesday night with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' Ripple of Hope award at a gala in New York.

"As Bobby Kennedy taught us, the thing about hope is that it travels through space *and* time, first splashing against the rocks, but eventually breaking down the walls of cruelty and injustice," Obama wrote on Twitter Wednesday night. "And if we do our best with the time we're given, others will take hope in our example."

Kennedy family

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Robert F. Kennedy

Barack Obama

Human rights

International relations and national security

Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Humana CEO Bruce Broussard and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy were also honored with this year's Ripple of Hope award.

Kerry Kennedy, the organization's president and daughter of Robert Kennedy, presented the 44th president with the award for those who have "demonstrated a commitment to social change."

"Bobby Kennedy was one of my heroes," Obama said in a statement back in August when it was first announced he'd be receiving the award. "He was someone who showed us the power of acting on our ideals, the idea that any of us can be one of the 'million different centers of energy and daring' that ultimately combine to change the world for the better."

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the organization RFK Human Rights' founding and Kennedy's historic campaign for the White House.

Past recipients of the Ripple of Hope award include Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Al Gore, John Lewis, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift and George Clooney.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Importance of healthy supplements - Digestive Health Asspciates

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elem. School Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Gospel Meets Country, Indiana Theater Dec 15th

Image

Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Trans-Care agreement approved by Vigo County

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute