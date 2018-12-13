Clear

Two killed in West Bank shooting attack

Two people were shot dead Thursday and two wounded at a bus stop on a main road in the Israeli-controlled pa...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 7:43 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 7:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two people were shot dead Thursday and two wounded at a bus stop on a main road in the Israeli-controlled part of the West Bank, a chief medic told Israeli television.

In a statement, Israel's military said the gunman stepped out of a vehicle and opened fire on Israeli soldiers and civilians standing at the bus stop. He then fled the scene, according to the statement.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Israel

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Shootings

West Bank

Palestinian Territory

The shooting took place less than two kilometers away from Ofra settlement, the site of a drive-by shooting on Sunday in which seven people were wounded. A baby born prematurely to one of those injured died Wednesday.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas praised Thursday's attack. The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, did not claim responsibility for the attack, but warned of more to come.

"There is still a lot in our pocket [that can be used] against the enemy. The fire under the ashes in the West Bank will burn the occupier," the group said in a statement.

A Palestinian man named Saleh Barghouti suspected of carrying out Sunday's shooting was shot dead by Israeli forces in a raid on Wednesday night near Ramallah.

Another Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting at a West Bank industrial park two months ago was shot dead in an overnight raid in the West Bank, according to Israel's military.

Ashraf Naalwa, 23, from the West Bank village of Shuweika, was on the run for two months after the attack, which left two Israelis dead. The attack was carried out in a factory where both the victims and the attacker worked.

"The murderers are abhorrent, the most deviant criminals on earth," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an event on Wednesday evening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Trans-Care agreement approved by Vigo County

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

Image

Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Image

A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute