Clear

Nicolas Chauvin: Club in mourning after death of teenage rugby prospect

A 19-year-old rugby player has died after suffering a serious neck injury during a youth match in France....

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 7:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 19-year-old rugby player has died after suffering a serious neck injury during a youth match in France.

Stade Français academy player Nicolas Chauvin broke his neck following a tackle against Bordeaux-Bègles on Sunday, resulting in cardiac arrest and brain damage.

Deaths and fatalities

Rugby

Society

Sports and recreation

french rugby federation

nicolas chauvin

Continents and regions

Europe

Western Europe

France

He was rushed to hospital but his death was later confirmed on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that Stade Français Paris announces the death of Nicolas Chauvin," the statement from the club read.

"Today, all our thoughts are with the family of Nicolas to whom all the members of the club send their most sincere condolences. Stade Français Paris is in mourning."

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Tributes

Tributes to the teenager have poured in on social media, led by the club that Chauvin was playing against.

"All members of the club are devastated to learn the death of Nicolas Chauvin. Our thoughts go to his family, to his relatives, to the whole Parisian staff and to their players," read a tweet from Bordeaux-Bègles.

READ: British rugby players die from 'breathing difficulties' on Sri Lanka tour

The president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) Bernard Laporte also tweeted his condolences.

"I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of Nicolas," he wrote.

"It will remain forever etched in the memory of French rugby. Solidarity from the Federation and the whole rugby family."

Prop Paul Alo-Emile, who plays for Stade Français, said: "Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Nicolas Chauvin."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Trans-Care agreement approved by Vigo County

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

Image

Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Image

A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute