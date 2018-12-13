Andy Murray ends Britain's 77-year wait for men's Wimbledon champion

One year removed from a heartbreaking loss to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final, Andy Murray returned to the All England Club riding an 11-match win streak on grass.

He was in formidable form, and surged to the final against Novak Djokovic on the same Centre Court where he won Olympic gold the previous summer.

Andy Murray Grand Slam Tournaments Professional tennis Sports and recreation Sports events Sports figures Tennis Tennis events Wimbledon Championships

Murray had the hopes of an expectant nation on his back -- no British man had won Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936.

But finally Murray put the losing streak to bed with a straight sets victory to win his second grand slam title after clinching the US Open the year before.

"I think when I step back over the next couple of days, and sort of relax and think about what I did today I'll realize it was a big day in our sporting history," Murray said to CNN following the tournament.

Watch Murray's 2012 interview with CNN World Sport at the top of the page.