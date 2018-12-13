Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Apple goes big in Austin; ECB meeting; Brexit nerves

1. Apple goes big in Austin: Apple (...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 6:35 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 6:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Apple goes big in Austin: Apple (APPL) said Thursday that it will invest $1 billion to build a new campus in Austin, Texas.

The tech firm also said it would establish new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City. It will expand operations in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder.

Banking, finance and investments

Bond markets

Brexit

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Consumer prices

Continents and regions

Economic conditions

Economic decline

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Europe

European Union

Financial markets and investing

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Government organizations - Intl

Inflation

North America

Northern Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Recession

Securities trading

Stock indexes

Stock markets

Sundar Pichai

The Americas

Theresa May

United Kingdom

United States

Yield curve

Economic policy

Eurozone

Monetary unions

Apple Inc

Companies

The expansion plans were accompanied by a commitment to invest $10 billion in US data centers over the next five years.

Apple has been criticized by President Donald Trump for manufacturing most of its products abroad. Apple said Thursday that it added 6,000 jobs to its American workforce in 2018.

2. Europe puts its bazooka away: The European Central Bank is expected to formally announce the end of its huge money printing program on Thursday.

The bank launched its stimulus program in March 2015 to support a fragile economy that was still recovering from the financial crisis. In total, the central bank has spent around €2.6 trillion ($3 trillion) on the program.

The end of the program is all but certain. But there are growing concerns about weak economic data in Europe and a potential slowdown in growth.

That means investors will be watching ECB President Mario Draghi closely for any clues on the timing of potential interest rates hikes.

3. Brexit confusion: British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a leadership challenge on Wednesday. But the future of her Brexit divorce deal is far from certain.

May is back in Brussels on Thursday in an attempt to win concessions from the European Union. But she's unlikely to come back with anything that convinces a significant number of UK lawmakers to back her plan.

With no clear path forward for the prime minister, uncertainty is likely to continue for weeks. The pound rebounded from a 20-month low to trade at $1.26 on Thursday.

4. Global market overview: US stock futures were pointing higher. European markets opened mixed, while stocks in Asia gained.

The Dow closed 0.6% higher on Wednesday. The S&P 500 added 0.5% and the Nasdaq gained 1%.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

5. Earnings and economics: Adobe Systems (ADBE) and Costco (COST) will release earnings after the close.

6. Coming this week:
Thursday — Adobe (ADBE) and Costco (COST) earnings
Friday — US retail sales for November

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 46°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Trans-Care agreement approved by Vigo County

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

Image

Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Image

A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute