Steph Curry says moon landing comments were a joke, but he will take NASA up on its offer of a tour

NBA superstar Steph Curry said he was kidding when he said he doesn't believe humans landed on the moon....

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 4:53 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 4:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

NBA superstar Steph Curry said he was kidding when he said he doesn't believe humans landed on the moon.

"Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast," the Golden State Warriors guard told ESPN on Wednesday. "I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law."

While appearing on an episode of the podcast "Winging It," which posted Monday, Curry asked fellow NBA players Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala "We ever been to the moon?"

When they said no, according to Bleacher Report, Curry responded: "They're gonna come get us. I don't think so, either."

Curry's statements were widely discussed -- and mocked -- on social media, and NASA on Tuesday offered to convince Curry that moon landings are real.

"There's lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972. We'd love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets," NASA spokesman Allard Beutel said in a statement.

Curry told ESPN that he is "definitely" going to take NASA up on the offer.

"I am going to educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years," Curry told ESPN. "And hopefully people understand that education is power, informing yourself is power."

Curry told ESPN that he especially wants to send a message to children who follow him and other public figures.

"For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it," Curry told the sports network. "You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe."

