Clear

Several killed after train crash in Turkey

A high-speed train has crashed near the Turkish capital Ankara, killing at least four people and leaving dozens more injured, according to the city's governor.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 3:23 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 3:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A high-speed train has crashed near the Turkish capital Ankara, killing at least seven people and leaving dozens more injured, according to the city's governor Vasip Sahin.

Holding a press conference at the site of the crash, Sahin said 46 people had been injured in the crash, which took place at around 6.30 a.m. Thursday local time.

Three of those were severely injured, according to the governor's office.

"Our hope is the number of dead does not increase, but our units are working. Once their work is complete, we will be able to share more information," Sahin said.

The train derailed and crashed into an overpass in Ankara's Marsandiz station, causing part of the bridge to collapse onto two carriages, state news agency Anadolu said.

Video from the scene of the crash showed rescuers coming through piles of warped metal while injured people are seen being evacuated from the wreckage.

According to the agency, 206 passengers were on the train at the time of the crash. CNN Turk said the crash took place just four minutes after the train left the station.

One witness told CNN he was on his way home from work when he saw the crash. "There were many injured people waiting to be rescued," Yasin Duvar said, adding he had helped a number of victims escape from the mangled train.

The train was en route between the capital and Konya when it crashed, the news agency said.

The US Embassy in Antara expressed its "deepest condolences" to the victims of the crash on Thursday. "We share the great sorrow and wish quick recovery to the many injured," the embassy's official Twitter account said.

Developing story, more to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Mayor Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell

Image

Local musician holds album preview at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Trans-Care agreement approved by Vigo County

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

Image

Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Image

A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

Image

Fire departments are looking at a firefighter shortage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute