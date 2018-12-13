A high-speed train has crashed near the Turkish capital Ankara killing at least four people and leaving dozens more injured, according to the city's governor Vasip Sahin.
Holding a press conference at the site of the crash, Sahin said 43 people had been injured in the crash which took place at around 6.30 a.m. local time, Thursday.
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Continents and regions
Diseases and disorders
Health and medical
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Passenger trains
Rail transportation
Railway
Train accidents
Trains
Transportation and warehousing
Transportation infrastructure
Turkey
Wounds and injuries
Accidental fatalities
Deaths and fatalities
Society
The train derailed and crashed into an overpass in Ankara's Marsandiz station, causing part of the bridge to collapse onto two carriages, state news agency Anadolu said.
Video from the scene of the crash showed rescuers coming through piles of warped metal while injured people are seen being evacuated from the wreckage.
The train was en route between the capital and Konya when it crashed, the news agency said.
Developing story, more to come.
Related Content
- Turkey high-speed train crashes into bridge, killing four
- Amtrak crash kills two train enthusiasts
- Suspect crashes into pond after high-speed chase
- Truck carrying migrants in Turkey crashes; 22 killed
- How high-speed trading causes market turmoil
- Four killed in Turkey university shooting
- All aboard for Israel's high-speed train ... 10 years late and still not ready
- Milan train crash kills 3 and injures dozens
- 2 Fort Campbell Soldiers Killed In Training Crash
- Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Phoenix; police dog killed in incident