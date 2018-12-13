Clear

Melania Trump: Hardest part of being first lady is 'opportunists who are using my name'

Melania Trump said the hardest thing she has to deal with as first lady is feeling like there are people in ...

Melania Trump said the hardest thing she has to deal with as first lady is feeling like there are people in the media and in the public who trade on her name to advance their own careers.

"I would say the opportunists who are using my name or my family name to advance themselves, from comedians to journalists to performers, book writers," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday when asked what has been the hardest thing about being first lady.

"Does it hurt?" Hannity asked.

"It doesn't hurt. The problem is they're writing the history and it's not correct," Trump responded.

"They like to focus on the gossip and I would like to ... focus on the substance, and what we do, not just about nonsense," Trump said.

Trump has spoken out in the past about feeling ridiculed by the mainstream media and her husband's political opponents. She said in an interview with ABC News in October that her feelings of being "bullied" led her to create her cyberbullying initiative "Be Best," which is her primary policy focus as first lady.

Despite her critics, the first lady said she's not going to shy away from promoting her objectives and doing what she thinks is right for the country.

"I do what I think is right," Trump told Hannity. "I know I will get the criticism from the public or from the media but I will do what is right and what I feel is right for the country and for the people."

"I want to stay true to myself," Trump said.

