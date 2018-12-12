Clear

Christine Blasey Ford makes first public statement since testimony: 'We all have the power to create real change'

Christine Blasey Ford made her first public statement since testifying against Brett Kavanaugh in September ...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 8:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 8:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Christine Blasey Ford made her first public statement since testifying against Brett Kavanaugh in September to present Sports Illustrated's Inspiration of the Year Award to Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

"Rachael Denhollander, I am in awe of you and I will always be inspired by you," Ford said in the video. "In stepping forward you took a huge risk and you galvanized future generations to come forward even when the odds are seemingly stacked against them."

Athletes

Christine Blasey Ford

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Gymnastics

Larry Nassar

Misc people

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Violence in society

"The lasting lesson," Ford continued, "is that we all have the power to create real change and we cannot allow ourselves to be defined by the acts of others."

The video posted late Tuesday by Sports Illustrated is the first time Ford has spoken out since she testified in September in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh denies the allegation. He was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice in early October.

"I am honored to speak with you from afar about a woman I admire so much," Ford said in the video. "A woman who suffered abuse as a vulnerable teenaged athlete who found the courage to talk publicly to stop the abuse of others. Her courage inspired other survivors to end their silence, and we all know the result."

Denhollander was the last of more than 150 women and girls to confront Nassar in court during his sentencing hearing for criminal sexual conduct. She spoke about all the ways the system failed her -- along with other women and athletes -- and allowed Nassar's abuse to continue for such a long time.

In her statement, Denhollander said: "Women and girls banded together to fight for themselves because no one else would do it."

Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and admitted to using his trusted medical position to assault and molest girls under the guise of medical treatment. He was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

Image

Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Image

A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

Image

Fire departments are looking at a firefighter shortage

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Ribbon cutting at Crane

Image

Brown Baggers kicked out of their current location

Image

State Representative talks sports gaming in the Hoosier state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute