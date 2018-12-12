Clear

Canada warns Trump administration against politicizing Chinese executive's arrest

Canada issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump on Wednesday: don't use the arrest of a Chinese exec...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 8:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 8:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Canada issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump on Wednesday: don't use the arrest of a Chinese executive as a bargaining chip in trade talks.

"Our extradition partners should not seek to politicize the extradition process or use it for ends other than the pursuit of justice," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference discussing the US request for extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Business figures

Canada

Chrystia Freeland

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Extradition

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International law

International relations

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Meng Wanzhou

North America

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

State departments and diplomatic services

The Americas

Asia

China

East Asia

Michael Kovrig

Arrests

Companies

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Law enforcement

Politics

US federal government

White House

United States

Freeland's remarks come after Trump said in an interview Tuesday that he might intervene in the legal saga if it would help the United States and China reach a trade deal.

"If I think it's good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made — which is a very important thing — what's good for national security — I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary," Trump told Reuters.

His comments, which were published shortly after Meng was granted bail by a judge in Vancouver, were highly unusual for an American President, and contradicted assertions by senior officials in his administration that the December 1 arrest, part of a long-running investigation, should not be tied to Trump's dinner that same day with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China's state-run media has repeatedly claimed that Meng's detention appears to be politically or economically motivated.

The United States claims that Meng helped Huawei, one of China's most prominent tech companies, dodge sanctions on Iran. She was arrested during a layover at Vancouver International Airport.

Freeland said that in arresting Meng, Canada was just following the terms of its extradition treaty with the United States. She added that she's talked with American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the case.

Freeland also on Wednesday confirmed the detention of Canadian Michael Kovrig in Beijing. Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, is an employee of the International Crisis Group, a nonprofit organization.

"Canada is deeply concerned by the detention of Mr. Kovrig and Canada has raised the case directly to Chinese officials," Freeland said.

It's not clear why Kovrig has been detained. In a press conference Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang refused to confirm or deny that he'd been apprehended.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

Image

Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Image

A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

Image

Fire departments are looking at a firefighter shortage

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Ribbon cutting at Crane

Image

Brown Baggers kicked out of their current location

Image

State Representative talks sports gaming in the Hoosier state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute