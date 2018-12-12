Clear

Why are opioids so addictive?

Every 8 minutes someone dies from an accidental drug overdose. Most of the time, it's from fentanyl.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 6:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 6:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fentanyl is now the most commonly used drug involved in drug overdoses, according to a new government report. The latest numbers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics say that the rate of drug overdoses involving the synthetic opioid skyrocketed by about 113% each year from 2013 through 2016.

The number of total drug overdoses jumped 54% each year between 2011 and 2016. In 2016, there were 63,632 drug overdose deaths.

According to Wednesday's report, which analyzed death certificates for drug overdose deaths between 2011 and 2016, fentanyl was involved in nearly 29% of all overdose deaths in 2016. In 2011, fentanyl was involved in just 4% of all drug fatalities. At the time, oxycodone was the most commonly involved drug, representing 13% of all fatal drug overdoses.

From 2012 to 2015, heroin became the most frequently involved drug in overdose deaths. In 2011, the number of fatal heroin overdoses was 4,571, or 11% of all drug fatalities. In 2016, that number more than tripled to 15,961 deaths, representing a quarter of all drug overdoses that year.

The authors of the new study also found that most overdoses involved more than one drug. In 2016, 2 in 5 cocaine-related overdose deaths also involved fentanyl. Nearly one-third of fentanyl-related overdoses also involved heroin. More than 20% of meth-related fatal overdoses also involved heroin.

In 2016, over 18,000 overdose deaths involved fentanyl, and 16,000 fatalities were due to heroin.

Although many experts have pointed to the overprescribing of prescription painkillers as the root of the US opioid crisis, they say it has evolved, first into a heroin crisis and now into a fentanyl epidemic.

In the 2011-16 period examined, the number of drug overdoses involving methadone has dropped.

But Dr. Andrew Kolodny, co-founder of Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing, cautioned against interpreting these findings as an end to the prescription drug problem. Kolodny, who was not involved in the study, pointed to states such as Oklahoma, where overdose deaths from prescription opioids still outnumber heroin and fentanyl deaths.

"Fentanyl is so deadly, in the geographic regions where it's been flooding in, deaths soared like we've never seen before," he said.

Much of the emphasis of the drug overdose crisis has been on opioids, but there has also been an increase in the rates and numbers of cocaine- and methamphetamine-related deaths.

In the same six-year time frame, cocaine was consistently the second or third most commonly used drug, and the rate of overdose deaths involving methamphetamines tripled.

Cocaine-related fatalities nearly doubled from 2014 to 2016, jumping from 5,892 to 11,316 overdose deaths.

The authors of the study used text analysis to evaluate death certificates for specific drug mentions. They found that the top 10 drugs in the six-year period remained the same and belonged to three classes of drugs:

  • Opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone, methadone, morphine and oxycodone
  • Benzodiazepines such as alprazolam and diazepam
  • Stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamines

The study found that illicit drugs like fentanyl and heroin were the leading causes of unintentional overdoses, and prescription drugs were more likely to be involved in suicidal overdoses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan County Shop With a Cop

Image

Toys for Tots Distribution

Image

Backpack Program fundraiser at local school

Image

Backpack Program numbers at McDonald's

Image

A new fire house one step closer for Thunderbird

Image

Fire departments are looking at a firefighter shortage

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Ribbon cutting at Crane

Image

Brown Baggers kicked out of their current location

Image

State Representative talks sports gaming in the Hoosier state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute