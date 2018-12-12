Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, was sentenced to three years in prison for eight criminal counts he pleaded guilty to in August.

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a key vote triggered by members of her own party angry over her Brexit plan.

-- Anti-terror police have joined the manhunt for the gunman who opened fire near a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France on Tuesday.

-- Top law enforcement officials are pushing back against President Donald Trump after he suggested the prosecution of Meng Wanzhou could be used to secure a trade deal with China.

-- Fentanyl was named the deadliest drug in America in a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control.

-- Instead of writing letters to Santa this holiday season, students in the Ohio suburb of Youngstown are writing letters to General Motors executives asking them to save their town's auto plant.

-- Regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek tampons are being recalled in the United States and Canada after reports of the tampons unraveling upon removal.

-- Ellen DeGeneres is considering ending her daytime talk show when her contract comes to an end in 2020.

-- Nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning. Here is the full list of nominees.

