British PM Theresa May survives no-confidence vote triggered by members of her own party

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a vote of no confidence triggered by members of her own party over her handling of Brexit. She won by 200 votes to 117.

The result was announced by Graham Brady, a member of parliament who chairs the 1922 Committee, which represents Conservative Party backbench lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Voting by secret ballot began at 6 p.m. (1 p.m. ET) Wednesday evening after May made her final pitch to lawmakers promising them she wouldn't fight the next general election in 2022. A pro-May MP told CNN the Prime Minister "got a real grilling, but overall solid support" as she made her case to MPs.

It is a matter of debate as to whether or not the result of the ballot was a comfortable victory for the Prime Minister, but it does allow her 12 months of breathing space from her own party as Conservative Party rules state another such vote cannot be held for a year.

The problem for May, however, is that this result does not make the reality of her situation any more palatable.

The biggest challenge she faces is that she is stuck between a UK Parliament that will not vote through her Brexit deal and the European Union that will not reopen negotiations on that deal.

The confidence vote coincided with May's whistle-stop tour of Europe where she met with key EU leaders, asking them for help passing her controversial Brexit deal through parliament.

May was forced to postpone a vote on the deal on Monday when it became clear her bill would face a humiliating defeat.

Developing story, more to come ...