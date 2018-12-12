Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Post Malone Crocs sold out in minutes, again

People are serious about their ...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:41 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

People are serious about their Post Malone footwear.

The rapper's latest collaboration with the foam clog company Crocs went on sale Tuesday and sold out in ten minutes. Yup, you read that right.

Celebrities

Post Malone

Arts and entertainment

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Rap and hip-hop music

The rapper, who wears the shoes religiously, took to Instagram to let his followers know they may be out of luck if they haven't already snagged a pair.

The clogs, which retail for $59.99, are neon yellow and feature the Crocs signature jibbitz [closure]. They were designed by Malone himself and include a saw blade and a snake.

This is Malone's second collaboration with the line. The clogs he designed last month also sold out in minutes.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, is a 23-year-old rapper and singer who rose to fame with his 2015 single "White Iverson."

The shoe streak may be turning Malone's luck around. The musician survived a car accident and an emergency plane landing over the past year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute