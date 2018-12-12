Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump promised China would buy more soybeans. American farmers are still waiting

American soybean farmers are still waiting to see the benefit of President Donald Trump's trade truce with C...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

American soybean farmers are still waiting to see the benefit of President Donald Trump's trade truce with China.

The President said Tuesday that China is "back in the market" to buy American soybeans -- but farmers said that was the first they had heard of any change since July, when China retaliated against new American tariffs by blocking imports of US agricultural products.

Agriculture

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Asia

Beans and legumes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

China

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Farm workers

Food and drink

Food products

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International trade

International trade law

Kinds of foods and beverages

Labor and employment

Political Figures - US

Politics

Tariffs and customs

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

US federal government

White House

Workers and professionals

North America

The Americas

United States

"I've heard rumors that they're going to buy our beans and put them in reserve, but I don't see ships sitting in our ports to haul them to China yet," said John Heisdorffer, an Iowa soybean grower and chairman of the American Soybean Association, on Wednesday.

"I hate to say it this way, but everything so far has been talk. The reality is, you want to see something before you actually feel good about it," he added.

RELATED: Farmers helped trump propel Trump to the White House. Their loyalty is being tested by his trade war.

Another Iowa soybean grower, Dustin Sage, also told CNN Wednesday that he hadn't "heard anything concrete yet" about new orders from China.

Soybean farmers have been hit hard by the the US-China trade dispute. Exports to China, which was the biggest market for American farmers last year, slowed dramatically after July when Beijing imposed tariffs on US products in retaliation to Trump's duties on Chinese goods.

Trump told told Reuters in an interview late Tuesday that China was beginning to buy soybeans immediately.

"I just heard today that they're buying tremendous amounts of soybeans. They are starting, just starting now," he said an interview.

The newswire reported that Chinese state-owned companies bought at least $180 million of soybeans on Wednesday.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a temporary truce on December 1 after meeting at the G20 summit in Argentina. At the time, Trump said Beijing committed to increasing purchases of agricultural products, but offered few details about how much they would buy or when.

Farmers, who don't sell soybeans overseas directly, may not be the first to know about new orders from abroad. The US Soybean Export Council, which represents shippers and merchandisers, could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.

Government data due to be published Thursday could show whether soybeans shipments to China increased during the week after Trump and Xi's meeting.

The Farm Bureau has estimated that soybean exports to China are down 97% this year. Prices for a bushel of soybeans fell by $2 after the tariffs went into place.

The Trump administration has offered an emergency aid package to farmers hurt by tariffs. In September, about $3.6 billion was allocated for soybean farmers specifically. But the American Soybean Association said it would only "partially offset" the losses farmers will see this year.

At the time, the USDA said it could release a second round of aid before the end of the year, but farmers are still waiting to hear if it will come through.

Farmers are worried that some of the trade lost to China will never come back, because buyers will have already found new producers in other countries.

"Every little bit helps this year. But in the long term, we would rather have trade and an open market," Sage said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute