Ladies and gentlemen, prepare your emotions.
Pixar has set a March 6, 2020 premiere date for it's new original feature film, "Onward," and announced four key voice cast members.
Celebrities
Chris Pratt
Companies
Pixar Animation Studios
Tom Holland
Walt Disney Company
Actor Tom Holland announced his casting on Instagram and teased his Marvel-ous co-star, later revealed to be Chris Pratt.
"I'm so excited to be a part of this amazing journey," said Holland.
Holland and Pratt, of course, have teamed up in the past, appearing in "Avengers: Infinity War" as their characters from the Marvel Universe.
The studio also announced that Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") and Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water") will lend their voices to the film as well.
"Onward" will tell the story of two teenage elf brothers living in a suburban fantasy world who set out on a quest to find out if there's "still a little magic left out there," according to Pixar.
The story, director Dan Scanlon said in a statement, was inspired by his relationship with his own brother.
"At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth," Scanlon said.
Scanlon previously directed and wrote 2013's "Monsters University."
Related Content
- Chris Pratt, Tom Holland join Pixar's 'Onward'
- Chris Pratt's 9 rules show he's the ultimate good guy
- Actor Chris Pratt sends message of love and support to Vancouver boy battling cancer
- Chris Pratt and more break silence after James Gunn fired from 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'
- Francois Hollande Fast Facts
- Chris Pratt apuesta por Perú para el Mundial de Rusia 2018 y se declara fanático de Paolo Guerrero
- Pratt & Whitney engine issue could ground some planes
- Tom Brokaw Fast Facts
- Tom DeLay Fast Facts
- Tom Daschle Fast Facts