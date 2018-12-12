Clear

The 2020 race started today!

Mark it down: On December 12, 2018, a mere 629 days before the 2020 general election, the Democratic race to...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 2:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 2:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mark it down: On December 12, 2018, a mere 629 days before the 2020 general election, the Democratic race to unseat President Donald Trump began.

And it began fittingly, given the current occupant of the White House, with a tweet:

2020 Presidential election

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Beto O'Rourke

Government bodies and offices

Julian Castro

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Hillary Clinton

"As a kid growing up on the west side of San Antonio, I never thought that I'd one day be making this announcement: http://www.julianforthefuture.com I'm exploring a candidacy for President of the United States in 2020 to renew the promise of this country for all."

That's Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio and head of the department of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration. And with that tweet -- and Castro's tease that he will make a formal announcement of his future plans on January 12 -- we now have the first serious contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in the race.

(Nota bene: Sorry John Delaney. Yes, you have been running for president for a while now. And you seem great! But it's hard to see a path for you to be the nominee. Ditto to Richard Ojeda.)

Castro, just in case you are really bad at reading between the lines, is going to run.

"I'm definitely leaning in one direction in terms of my candidacy for president," he told CNN. Um, no kidding.

It's too early, you will shout! The last election isn't even totally over, you will yell! (Trust me: People yell this at me all the time. Literally.)

But, here's the thing: It's not too early. Not at all.

Imagine you are Castro. Six years ago -- when you delivered the keynote address at the 2012 Democratic National Convention -- you were the hottest thing going in Democratic politics. Then you were a leading candidate to be Hillary Clinton's vice president in 2016.

Now, though, there is a new, young inspirational Democrat from Texas: Beto O'Rourke. And O'Rourke is thinking about running, meeting with the likes of Barack Obama and Andrew Gillum to semi-publicly mull the race.

Castro can't afford to wait until O'Rourke makes his mind up. Literally. If O'Rourke gets in the race, lots and lots of the Texas money men and women that Castro needs to raise the kind of cash to make himself a viable candidate will flock to Beto. At which point, Castro's campaign would be over before it even started.

Getting out in front of O'Rourke -- and everyone else this side of Delaney -- then, is Castro's best chance to make a real run at the presidential nomination. The longer he waited, the more crowded the field would get. The harder to distinguish yourself to voters in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire. The tougher competition for the most sought-after political operatives. And on and on and on.

The reality of running for president is best understood by thinking of it as an iceberg. The very small part that most people see above the surface comes in January and February 2020, when people actually vote in primaries or caucuses. The piece under the surface -- that few people outside of politics and media see -- is not only larger than the tip of the iceberg (ahem) but also much more important.

The goal of anyone -- and there could be as many (or more) than 30 "anyones" in the 2020 Democratic race -- running for president is to put the structural piece (organization, money etc.) in place that if they happen to catch the imagination of the primary electorate at the right moment, they have the ability to fully capitalize.

That takes time. Lots and lots of time.

So, no, Castro isn't starting this 2020 race too early. This race has been going on behind the scenes for Democrats since the day Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He's just the first (potentially) major candidate to all but admit the obvious: He's running.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute