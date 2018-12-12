Clear

Law enforcement officials rebuff Trump over prosecution of Chinese executive

Top law enforcement officials on Wednesday pushed back on comments from President Donald Trump suggesting th...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 2:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 2:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Top law enforcement officials on Wednesday pushed back on comments from President Donald Trump suggesting the prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications executive could be used as leverage in trade negotiations.

"What I do, what we do at the Justice Department, is law enforcement. We don't do trade," assistant Attorney General John Demers, the department's top national security official, said at a Senate hearing.

Business figures

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Donald Trump

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Law enforcement

Meng Wanzhou

North America

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

"We follow the facts and we vindicate violations of US law. That's what we're doing when we bring those cases, and I think it's very important for other countries to understand that we are not a tool of trade when we bring the cases," he added.

Demers said Wednesday that if Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is extradited from Canada, as the US has requested, "our criminal case will continue," he said. He declined to comment further on the case.

In an interview with Reuters Tuesday, Trump said he would intervene in the case against Meng if it proved beneficial in securing a trade deal that has splintered relations between the two countries in recent months.

"Whatever's good for this country, I would do," Trump said. "If I think it's good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made -- which is a very important thing -- what's good for national security, I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, called the comments "extremely disturbing."

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday from Demers and other top counterintelligence and cybersecurity officials on Chinese espionage threats.

Bill Priestap, the FBI assistant director in charge of the counterintelligence division, detailed law enforcement's concerns with Huawei, noting that Chinese cybersecurity laws allow the country to exploit data from some of their companies, like Huawei, "however they want."

"With Huawei's growing position globally and other telecomms, we have to understand that that means the company, the user data that those companies possess, can be utilized by the Chinese government in whatever manner possible. To me that's extremely worrisome," Priestap said.

Regarding Trump's comments, Priestap said the FBI would simply follow the motto "do your job."

"From the FBI's end, we're going to continue to do our job," he said.

Meng was arrested earlier this month at an airport in Vancouver, Canada, at the request of the US government, authorities have said.

Meng is accused of helping Huawei get around US sanctions on Iran by telling financial institutions such as HSBC that a Huawei subsidiary, Skycom, was a separate and unaffiliated company.

On Tuesday, Meng stepped out of detention after 10 days behind bars when a judge in Canada approved her release on $10 million Canadian bail ($7.5 million US).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute