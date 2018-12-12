Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sen. Kennedy says shutdown likely, but would be 'a pox on all of our houses'

Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday that he thinks there will be a partial government shutdown, but ...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 11:26 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 11:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday that he thinks there will be a partial government shutdown, but that it would be "a pox on all of our houses."

A partial government shutdown is potentially days away, as congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump spar over his demand for $5 billion in border wall funding. Two existing bipartisan packages would either provide $1.6 billion in border security funding or continue the current $1.3 billion border plan for two months until a permanent deal is reached.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

John Kennedy (Louisiana politician)

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

"I think we're going to have a shutdown," Kennedy told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"President Trump does not look to me like he was bluffing," he said, later adding, "I don't think (likely incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) is going to agree to anything because she's worried about her speakership."

When asked whether blame for a shutdown would fall on the President or Congress, Kennedy replied, "As far as I'm concerned, if it's shut down, it's a pox on all of our houses."

But the Louisiana senator stressed that he was "absolutely not" comfortable with a shutdown.

"I don't know politically who's going to win or lose this, I do know that too many people are preoccupied with politics of it. We ought to try to figure a way out of this," Kennedy added.

Kennedy also downplayed Tuesday's boisterous televised meeting between Trump, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"I didn't think it was spectacle. I appreciated the transparency," Kennedy said. "I've been in meetings like that before -- that meeting was pretty tame compared to some of the lively discussions we have."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute