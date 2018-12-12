Clear

SAG Awards 2019: See if your faves got nominated

The Hollywood awards season march continues Wednesday as the nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors G...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 10:12 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 10:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Hollywood awards season march continues Wednesday as the nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to be announced.

The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Entertainment and arts awards

Movie awards

Movies

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Insiders will be watching to see if "A Star Is Born" will continue to be the darling of the season among film contenders. TV fan-favorites "This Is Us" and "The Handmaid's Tale" are also getting buzz going into the morning.

You can watch the announcement via live-stream on the SAG, TNT and TruTV sites, as well as the TNT and TBS YouTube channels and Facebook pages.

(TBS and TNT share CNN's parent company.)

Awkwafina, star of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8," and Laverne Cox, star of "Orange Is the New Black," will reveal the nominees.

Check back here later for the full list.

The 25th Annual SAG Awards will air Sunday, January 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute