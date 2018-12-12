Clear

Trump seizes on France attack to push border wall

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seized on an apparent terrorist attack in France to promote his border w...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seized on an apparent terrorist attack in France to promote his border wall, the latest example of the US President using fear to push his political agenda.

"Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more," Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning. "Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!"

Border control

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Europe

France

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Immigration

Immigration politics

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

Political Figures - US

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Territorial and national borders

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Unrest, conflicts and war

US federal government

US-Mexico border wall

Western Europe

White House

Trump, who has previously pointed to international terror incidents and used other fear tactics to bolster his position on increased border security, is currently fighting with Democrats for more funding. His comments on Wednesday referred to a shooting near a popular Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, in which at least two people were killed. The suspect sought in the attack was born in France.

Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesman, said Wednesday that Trump has been briefed on the Strasbourg attack. He would not say whether it was terrorism.

Trump frequently cited terrorism during the run-up to the midterm elections as a reason to build a border wall along the southern border, even though there's scant evidence that terrorists are among those seeking entry to the US.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute