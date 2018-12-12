Clear

Two earthquakes rattle parts of southern US

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, rattling people awake across several Southeast states.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 7:55 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 8:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, rattling people awake across several Southeast states.

The United States Geological Survey says the temblors hit near Decatur, Tennessee.

The first one, a preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake, occurred at 4:14 a.m. local time. It was the second strongest quake on record in east Tennessee, the local National Weather Service tweeted, citing USGS.

A preliminary 3.3-magnitude quake took place shortly after at 4:27 a.m. local time.

The earthquakes were felt hundreds of miles away, including in Atlanta, and the surrounding states of Alabama, Kentucky and the Carolinas.

Residents near the center of the quakes saw photos and other items falling over, the Meigs County Sheriff's Department said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots collection wrapping up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute