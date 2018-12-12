Clear

Choc-a-block: Liquid chocolate leak envelops German street

In a scene that could be straight out of a children's book, around a ton of liquid chocolate flowed out of a...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 7:48 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 7:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In a scene that could be straight out of a children's book, around a ton of liquid chocolate flowed out of a factory and caked a street in a west German town on Monday.

Firefighters said a storage tank overflowed at DreiMeister's chocolate factory in Westönnen, a suburb of the town of Werl, running out of the gates and solidifying on the chilly sidewalk.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cities

Communities and neighborhoods

Consumer products

Firefighters and firefighting

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Labor and employment

Society

Sweets and desserts

Workers and professionals

"About a ton of chocolate ran out into the yard and from there onto the street, " a spokesman for the Werl fire brigade said in a statement. "A ten-square-meter choco-pancake formed," the statement added.

Firefighters then worked to remove the chocolate, prying the "sweet danger with shovels and muscle power," the brigade wrote.

DreiMeister's boss Markus Luckey told German newspaper Soester Anzeiger that if the spill happened closer to Christmas it "would have been a disaster."

Luckey added that the factory would be back in action on Wednesday.

According to the paper, around 25 firefighters were on scene to help with the clean-up.

A specialist company was brought in to assist after the incident and the brigade assured locals that a chocolate-free Christmas would not be "imminent in Werl."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots collection wrapping up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute