Clear

West Virginia authorities search for three people trapped in abandoned mine

Authorities are racing to rescue three people trapped in a West Virginia mine.Four individuals were r...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 7:48 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 7:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities are racing to rescue three people trapped in a West Virginia mine.

Four individuals were reported missing Saturday after an abandoned ATV they were believed to be riding was found near the entrance of a mine in Clear Creek, according to a statement from the office of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

Jim Justice

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Rescue operations

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

West Virginia

One of the four emerged from the mine alive and on his own late Monday night, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said.

The man said that the three people left trapped were alive and gave authorities details on their location, according to Justice's office.

Rescue teams were unable to locate them overnight Monday. Rescuers expanded their search on Tuesday after removing standing water from the mine and pumping in fresh air, the statement from the governor's office said.

"Our priority is rescuing these individuals and maintaining the safety of our mine rescue teams. I have ordered the coordination of all resources needed for rescuers to continue to search the mine. We're doing everything we can to accelerate the rescue," Justice said in the statement.

The search and rescue team includes the Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training; West Virginia National Guard; West Virginia State Police; Raleigh County Sheriff's Office; Boone County Sheriff's Office and mine officials.

CNN has reached out to the company that appears to own the mine but did not receive an immediate response.

According to Justice, this is the second trespassing incident at an abandoned mine reported in the last two weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
A little warmer, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots collection wrapping up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute