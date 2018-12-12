Clear
Two earthquakes shake eastern Tennessee

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said....

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 5:58 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 5:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two earthquakes struck near eastern Tennessee Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The temblors hit near Decatur, Tennessee, the US Geological Survey said. The first one, a preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake, occurred at 4:14 a.m. local time.

A preliminary 3.3-magnitude quake took place shortly after at 4:27 a.m. local time.

The earthquakes have been felt in several surrounding states including, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama and South Carolina.

Residents near the center of the quakes saw photos and other items falling over, the Meigs County Sheriff's Department said.

