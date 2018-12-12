Clear

Sky to end ownership of cycling outfit Team Sky

One of the most successful teams in professional cycling history is looking for a new sponsor after Sky anno...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:47 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One of the most successful teams in professional cycling history is looking for a new sponsor after Sky announced its ownership and sponsorship of Team Sky will cease at the end of 2019.

Sky helped found Team Sky in 2010 and, over the last eight years, the team has won six Tour de France titles with British riders Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

However, the team has come under criticism for its use of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) with an inquiry being launched by Britain's Parliament to investigate whether the team had been guilty of any doping offenses.

"Over the past nine seasons, Sky has backed us all the way, enabling us to achieve some amazing results and inspire millions of people to love our sport," said the Team Sky statement. "We'd like to thank Sky for all of their support, and in particular the opportunity to help Britain become a cycling nation.

"First things first, nothing changes for next year. Sky are fully committed to the end of 2019 and together we have ambitious goals for the season. We all want to close the Team Sky story with the strongest possible finish. We are more motivated as a Team than we have ever been.

"In terms of the future, we are open minded. If we can find a new long-term partner to take the Team forward into a new era, then we will do so.

"And we will be doing everything we can to make that happen over the coming weeks and months. Equally, any future partner would have to be the right partner - one who shares our ethos and buys in to our values."

