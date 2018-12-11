Buildings on Facebook campus evacuated over bomb threat

Several buildings on Facebook's main campus in California were evacuated on Tuesday because of a bomb threat.
The San Mateo bomb unit is responding to the alert at the company's campus in Menlo Park, said Nicole Acker, a management analyst for the Menlo Park Police Department.
Bomb threats
Bombings
Companies
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal offenses
Unrest, conflicts and war
A Facebook (FB) spokesperson said police evacuated a few buildings on the campus and are continuing to investigate. The spokesperson said everyone was safe.
This is a developing story
