Former national security adviser to President Donald Trump Michael Flynn has asked a federal judge to spare him from prison time, according to his defense team's memo before his sentencing.
Related Content
- READ: Michael Flynn defense team sentencing memo asking for no prison time
- Michael Flynn asks federal judge to spare him from prison time in response to government sentencing memo
- How to read between the lines of Mueller's blacked-out memo on Michael Flynn
- Michael Flynn's sentencing is set for December
- Who is Michael Flynn?
- Michael Cohen's lawyers ask for no prison time for their client in sentencing memo
- READ: Sentencing memorandums for Michael Cohen
- Michael Flynn set to be sentenced after midterms
- The 5 juiciest redactions in Michael Flynn's sentencing document
- Mueller probe memos expected involving Flynn
Scroll for more content...