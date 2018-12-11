Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Santorum on chief of staff: The answer is no

Rick Santorum says he would be honored to be chief of staff, but that his family situation doesn't allow him to do it.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 10:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 10:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rick Santorum said Tuesday that his "answer right now would be no" if President Donald Trump were to offer him the role of White House chief of staff.

"Look, it's an honor even to be considered," the former Pennsylvania Republican senator and onetime presidential hopeful told Erin Burnett on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront." "I think it's a great job, and I know that there are a lot of good people out there. The bottom line for me is -- just really like Nick Ayers, I mean -- my family situation really doesn't allow me to do that right now."

"I would again be honored to do it at some point in time maybe, but at this point it just doesn't, it just doesn't fit for me and my family and so, you know, I guess the answer right now would be no," Santorum said.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Santorum has been mentioned by Trump aides as a contender for the position. According to the Post, "Trump aides mentioned Santorum as a contender after he was spotted with the President at Saturday's Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia. They noted Santorum's political skills and populist conservative ideology could make him a contender."

Ayers was reported to be the leading candidate to replace John Kelly as Trump's chief of staff when Kelly departs at the end of the month. But Ayers, who has served as Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff for more than a year, announced Sunday that he will not be taking the job.

Ayers turned down the position because he could not agree to terms with the President, a White House official told CNN. Trump pushed Ayers to commit to two years, but he declined and told the President he has young children and wants to move back to his home state of Georgia. He offered to become chief of staff temporarily, but Trump was firm on a two-year commitment, and the talks fell apart.

Santorum has been a CNN political commentator since 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Continued mild air, but rain is coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing Box receives big donations

Image

New tax law changes

Image

Neglected Dogs Look for new home

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Image

Grief and the Holidays

Image

Commissioners approve Trans-Care contract

Image

Company repitches Terre Haute Casino

Image

Man charged for Monday night standoff

Image

Divers find state trooper's stolen gun

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute