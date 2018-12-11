Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DOJ asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on asylum ban

The Department of Justice is asking the Supreme Court to lift the injunction that's blocking the asylum ban ...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 10:08 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 10:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Department of Justice is asking the Supreme Court to lift the injunction that's blocking the asylum ban from going into effect, according to a filing Tuesday night.

It's the latest move by an aggressive solicitor general to bypass the lower courts and ask the newly solidified conservative Supreme Court for relief.

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Injunctions

Justice departments

Law and legal system

Politics

Trial and procedure

US Department of Justice

US federal court system

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Supreme Court

President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation last month that would bar migrants who illegally cross into the US over the southern border from seeking asylum outside of official ports of entry. But a federal judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked the measure, arguing that it "irreconcilably conflicts" with immigration law and the "expressed intent of Congress." A panel of judges on the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that the lower court's temporary injunction should remain in place.

"The United States has experienced a surge in the number of aliens who enter the country unlawfully from Mexico and, if apprehended, claim asylum and remain in the country while the claim is adjudicated, with little prospect of actually being granted that discretionary relief," Solicitor General Noel Francisco wrote in Tuesday's filing.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt said the move to restore the ban would "short-circuit" judicial precedent.

"The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to short-circuit the normal judicial process and reinstate a blatantly unlawful policy," Gelernt said in a statement. "We will vigorously oppose this latest stay request, as we did in the Ninth Circuit."

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court, is asking the challengers for a response by next Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Continued mild air, but rain is coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing Box receives big donations

Image

New tax law changes

Image

Neglected Dogs Look for new home

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Image

Grief and the Holidays

Image

Commissioners approve Trans-Care contract

Image

Company repitches Terre Haute Casino

Image

Man charged for Monday night standoff

Image

Divers find state trooper's stolen gun

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute