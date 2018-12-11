Huawei CFO facing extradition to US released on $10 million bail

The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei has been released on a $10 million bail, a judge in Canada ruled Tuesday.

Meng Wanzhou faces extradition to the United States, which has accused her of helping Huawei dodge sanctions on Iran. She was arrested December 1 in Canada during a layover at Vancouver International Airport.

Asia Canada China Companies Continents and regions East Asia Huawei Technologies Co Ltd North America The Americas United States Business figures Meng Wanzhou Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal law Extradition International law International relations and national security Law and legal system

As a condition of her release, Meng has agreed to surrender her passports and live in one of her homes in Vancouver. She will also pay for a 24-7 security detail and wear a GPS ankle bracelet.

Tuesday's decision came three days into a hearing for Meng, who is a prominent executive at one of the world's biggest makers of smartphones and networking equipment.

Meng's attorney, David Martin, argued that she should be released on bail while she waits for an extradition hearing because of health concerns. Meng has severe hypertension, for which she was hospitalized after her arrest.

At issue in court was whether Meng posed a flight risk. Martin said she did not, since her ties to Vancouver go back 15 years and she has two homes in the area. Leaving Canada would also embarrass her personally, and would humiliate her father, Huawei and China itself, Martin said.

Tuesday's decision could help ease tensions between Washington and Beijing as the two sides try to negotiate an end to their bruising trade war.

Her arrest had been met with consternation from Chinese officials. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said over the weekend that it had summoned both US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and Canadian Ambassador to China John McCallum to address Meng's detention, which it described as "lawless, reasonless and ruthless."

Meng, 46, is the daughter of Huawei's founder. In addition to her role as CFO, she serves as deputy chairperson of the company's board.

The United States alleges that Meng helped Huawei get around US sanctions on Iran by telling financial institutions such as HSBC that a Huawei subsidiary, Skycom, was a separate and unaffiliated company.

The US Justice Department has declined to comment on the case. Meng faces "serious charges of fraud involving millions of dollars" in the United States, according to the affidavit of a Canadian law enforcement official. She could receive substantial jail time if convicted, the statement said.