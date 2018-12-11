Elijah Cummings, key House Democrat, previews what oversight looks like

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the man expected to become the chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the House of Representatives, said Tuesday that discussions are well underway among Democrats about how to prioritize oversight in the Trump administration.

And that the Maryland Democrat's committee is going to be very busy.

In a wide-ranging interview, Cummings told CNN that he plans to invite Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to testify before his committee about the census and whose idea it was to include a question about citizenship, once Democrats become the majority in January and take control the chamber's committees.

Asked if he believed President Donald Trump was being influenced by foreign governments, Cummings said "I don't know. But, all the evidence points to that. And that's one of the things we want to look into."

"We want to look and see exactly what happened -- how much money is going in to his pocket and whether and try to make a determination whether he is making decisions in the interest of the American people or his own bottom line," Cummings said.

Cummings also said he has concerns that Trump's business connections to foreign governments may be influencing American foreign policy and that it will be a focus of his committee.

And, while he believes it is too soon to talk about impeachment, he said that if Trump directed Michael Cohen to make payments to women as the Southern District of New York's prosecution has alleged, it could be an impeachable offense. Cummings noted he wants to see special counsel Robert Mueller's report before diving too much into ongoing questions about the President and the Russia investigations.

"I probably would," he said when asked if he agreed with incoming Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, that it come be an impeachable offense. "But again one of the things that I've been emphasizing is before we even talk about impeachment, let's number one protect the Mueller investigation because the President has really attacked Mr. Mueller quite a bit and his investigation. And let's get his report in. Let him do his job. And let's take a look at what he presents to us, and then we go from there. But I think it's a little too early to be talking about impeachment right now."

Cummings, who spent nearly a decade as the ranking member of the Oversight Committee when Republicans controlled the House, told CNN that he is in active discussions with leadership and fellow chairmen now about how to prioritize the wide-ranging oversight responsibilities, and that decisions about which hearing to hold first and which subpoena to issue first are still ongoing. He added that the message from leadership has been that chairmen should work out among themselves who is going to lead what investigation and keep those fights over jurisdiction in private.

Cummings, while happy to step in as chairman, believes it is also a burden to be responsible for preserving the country's institutions.

"I believe that what we do in this Congress over the next year or so will have impact for the next 50 to 100 years," Cummings said.

"So this next year or so I think is very, very critical. I see it that way," Cummings said. "People ask me, are you happy? I'm pleased to become the chairman. But I also feel burdened. But it's a good burden. It's a burden to be able to have hopefully some impact with regard to moving more and more toward that more perfect union."

He said onlookers who expect every day in his committee to be about issuing a subpoena and about probing the President may be disappointed to find that he prioritizes other issues like bringing down the costs of prescription drugs and voting rights.

He noted that while he has asked Republicans for 64 subpoenas that have gone unanswered, he does not expect to issue those on day one ore even issue all of them as chairman.