Charlie Sheen marks one year of sobriety

Charlie Sheen is celebrating one year of sobriety.The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal a ph...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 5:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Charlie Sheen is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin.

Celebrities

Charlie Sheen

"so,THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey."

Sheen was famously fired in 2011 from the TV series "Two and a Half Men" after criticizing the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, during an interview with Alex Jones. He also criticized psychologists and programs like AA, calling them "losers" who "have been lying to me for two decades."

At the height of his television career, Sheen was making more than a million dollars per episode.

Sheen made headlines for years with TV interviews in which he'd say things like he had "tiger blood and Adonis DNA." Since then he has entered rehab twice.

In 2017 Sheen revealed during an interview on "Today" that he's HIV-positive, but denied that he got the virus via drug use.

He said at the time that he was no longer using drugs but did drink and still was involved with prostitutes.

Sheen has five children from relationships with Paula Profit, Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards.

