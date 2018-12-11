Clear
2 dead in shooting in French city of Strasbourg, police say shooter has not been caught

At least two people were killed and 10 others injured Tuesday after gunfire erupted in the center of the Fre...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least two people were killed and 10 others injured Tuesday after gunfire erupted in the center of the French city of Strasbourg, French authorities said.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the two people were killed after a shooter opened fire near the Christmas market in Strasbourg.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Shootings

Police said they have identified the shooter, who remains at large. The individual opened fire in the northeastern city around 8 p.m. on the Rue des Orfevres, police said on Twitter.

Here are the latest developments:

  • The suspected gunman was injured during a police operation, CNN affiliate BFM reported. The suspect is a 29-year-old man who was born in Strasbourg, the French network reported.
  • The European Parliament is in lockdown as the search for a gunman continues, British Member of the European Parliament Charles Tannock tweeted from inside.
  • The Paris Prosecutor's Office said its anti-terror section is now in charge of the investigation.

Those who were injured have been taken to a Strasbourg hospital.

The Interior Ministry said in a tweet that there was an "incident" in Strasbourg and urged the public to stay indoors.

French President Emmanuel Macron is monitoring the situation and has asked the interior minister to go to the scene, an Elysee Palace spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said: "The President of the republic is being informed in real time of the situation in Strasbourg. He decided accordingly to shorten his current meeting and asked the minister of the interior to go there. He continues to be kept informed of developments."

Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries tweeted that the incident was a "serious event" and that his thoughts go out to the victims.

