Quickly catch up on the day's news

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 5:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Trump, in a testy exchange with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office, told them, "I am proud to shut down the government for border security."

-- Jacob Walter Anderson, the ex-fraternity president at Baylor University who was indicted on four counts of sexual assault, will not go to prison.

-- A jury recommends that James Fields get life in prison for killing Heather Heyer during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last year.

-- Columbia University is investigating a white sophomore who was caught on video verbally accosting students about the superiority of the white race, the school says.

-- Television and morning show icon Kathie Lee Gifford will leave NBC's "Today" show next April.

-- Over 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links have been recalled due to metal contamination.

-- Two British senior citizens were arrested and removed from a Caribbean cruise ship after a "large amount of cocaine" was discovered in their cabin.

-- The past five years were warmer than any others on record, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Tuesday morning.

