What we ask of our presidents—like George H.W. Bush—is too much.

In the days immediately following the death of our 41st President, the country gushed with celebrations of George H.W. Bush. Columnists and speakers, left and right, wrote and talked glowingly of the man, his contributions and especially his character.

But soon after, a different narrative began to emerge. Critics seized upon his mistakes and imperfections as a president. George H.W. was no hero, in this telling. No, he was guilty of "war crimes, racism,and obstruction of justice" according to The Intercept. Detractors also note that even if H.W. was nothing like Trump, his WASP-ish privilege made him not that much better of a leader for most Americans than the current President.

Regardless of where one stands on George H.W. Bush, the intense disagreement over his legacy — hagiography on one side, vitriolic remembrance on the other — ignores something critical: Almost no president's legacy can be simplified into "good" or "bad," "right" or "wrong," "Democrat" or "Republican." The closest-to-perfect president was the country's first, George Washington, and even he stumbled more than once.

In her new book, "Leadership In Turbulent Times," historian Doris Kearns Goodwin says Americans should accept the fact that presidents often make mistakes along the way to their crowning achievements; their failures as people and as leaders inform their successes as both. Historian Jon Meacham, rightly praised for his eulogy of Bush, observes repeatedly in his new book, "The Soul of America," that all leaders are a mixture of contradictions and weaknesses as well as strengths. He writes, "[Americans] try; we fail; but we must try again, and again, and again for only in trial is there progress."

And so it is with all of the country's chief executives. Consider: Historians widely agree that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was one of America's three greatest presidents (along with Washington and Lincoln). He overcame physical setbacks and family loss to become the only four-term president. He led the country through its greatest economic crisis, created the foundation of modern government, and was central to the Allies' victory in World War II.

His record, however, is marked with questionable actions. He knowingly turned away from the plight of African-Americans as he worked with Southern Democrats to solidify his New Deal coalition. He also interned thousands of Japanese-Americans in camps after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. As successful as he was in fighting public fears, he also knew how to exploit them.

Lyndon B. Johnson guided to passage the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Yet the shadow of his mishandling of Vietnam hangs over him still. Richard Nixon's opening to China helped to end the Cold War, but his blunders in Southeast Asia cost many their lives. And of course, he is mostly remembered as the only president forced from office by scandal.

Even Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, the modern champions of their respective parties, had conflicting records. Reagan made conservatism popular again and stymied the Soviet Union. However, his War on Drugs and raising of the federal deficit make his legacy a complicated one, even for conservatives. Meanwhile, Obama's prestige among some has risen as Americans embrace the Affordable Care Act, but critics say his failed approach to warfare in the Middle East should lead Americans to reconsider his legacy in the future.

History reveals that all leaders, like followers, are flawed. George H.W. Bush would likely be the first to admit that about himself and his public life. He stooped too low in order to conquer in his 1988 campaign, especially with the Willie Horton ad—which played to racial politics. Once President, he was also much too slow in responding to the AIDS epidemic.

But he also had genuine triumphs. Few presidents could have ended the Cold War with such diplomatic skill. It was no accident that chancellor Angela Merkel attended his funeral. She was expressing the appreciation of millions who are thankful for his leadership in unifying a peaceful, democratic Germany. Nor should Americans forget that Bush achieved passage of arguably the most important piece of environmental legislation in decades and extended a historic helping hand to Americans with disabilities.

Beyond his still-to-be-debated presidential legacy, the complexities of H.W.'s story and death should also remind Americans, both critics and admirers, of something essential that goes beyond politics and extends to how people conduct their own lives.

In a highly competitive world, most people chase after what journalist David Brooks refers to as "resume virtues." People want to get ahead, make it to the next level and acquire more power and more toys — those are imperatives in modern life.

Brooks points out, that what matters in life — especially as life ends — are "eulogy virtues." Bush had few parallels in Washington or anywhere when it comes to those. Time and again at his funeral and in other remembrances, those who knew him spoke rapturously about his character, his empathy, kindness, loyalty and friendship.

Jon Meacham said last week that Bush was "an imperfect man who left a more perfect union." In due time, critics and historians should debate whether Bush the President created a more perfect union. They might well conclude that he did not. But George H.W. Bush -- the man --deserved, in death, the celebration of his eulogy virtues, especially at a time when Americans are hungry for leaders with genuine character.