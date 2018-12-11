Clear

Travelers at Nashville's airport sing 'The Star Spangled Banner' for children of fallen soldiers

The bustling Nashville International Airport came to a brief standstill over the weekend as travelers sang "...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 12:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The bustling Nashville International Airport came to a brief standstill over the weekend as travelers sang "The Star Spangled Banner" for a group of children who had lost their parents in combat.

The scene reduced many witnesses to tears, one traveler said.

Air transportation

Airports

Arts and entertainment

Banner Corporation

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrity and pop culture

Companies

Continents and regions

Military

Military casualties

Music

Music and dance

Music groups and artists

Nashville

North America

Singers and musicians

Southeastern United States

Tennessee

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

War casualties

The kids and their families were on their way to Disney World as part of "The Snowball Express," a program of the Gary Sinise Foundation that serves children of fallen service members.

Jen Tringale was heading to a speaking engagement in Florida on Saturday when she came across a party at the C10 gate with balloons and costumed characters for the kids. She captured the moment in a Facebook video that has been viewed more than 480,000 times.

The airline announced the group and someone began singing the anthem as the families lined up to board their plane. Travelers stopped and stood with their hands over their hearts, some singing along, and uniformed service men and women saluted.

"Most every person standing around, myself included was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country," Tringale wrote on Facebook. "To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling."

Tringale told CNN it was a memory she will never forget.

"It was a beautiful moment to happen upon and witness for such a worthy cause," she said.

The Snowball Express trip was organized by the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines. They take families of fallen military members around the country on free trips to Disney World to honor their sacrifices and help them create new holiday memories.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute