Clear

URGENT - Gunman opens fire on church in Brazil, killing 4 people

(CNN) -- A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing four peop...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 12:55 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 12:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing four people before turning the gun on himself, CNN affiliate Record TV reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute