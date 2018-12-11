Clear

Gunman opens fire on church in Brazil, killing 5 people

A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing five people before tu...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing five people before turning the gun on himself, CNN affiliate Record TV reported.

The victims include four men and a woman, in addition to the gunman, Record TV reported. Police initially said nine people were injured but have revised that number down to three.

The shooting occurred in the Metropolitan Cathedral, according to a statement from local police to Record TV.

The Archdiocese of Campinas tweeted that they don't know the motive for the shooting and that the Cathedral remains closed while police conduct their investigation. They also said, "We ask for your prayers at this moment of deep pain."

Developing story - more to come

