Clear

The maker of Mercedes cars is spending $23 billion on batteries

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars is spending billions on batteries as it accelerates the electrification of i...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars is spending billions on batteries as it accelerates the electrification of its product range.

Daimler said in statement on Tuesday it was spending €20 billion ($23 billion) on battery cells, and investing another €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in eight battery factories in Germany, China, Thailand and the United States.

Companies

Mercedes-Benz

Continents and regions

Daimler AG

Europe

Germany

Western Europe

Technology

Automakers and manufacturing

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

The German carmaker wants to offer an electric or hybrid version of all its models by 2022, and it says the battery cell purchases will ensure a steady supply of essential components until 2030.

"We are systematically pushing forward with the transformation into the electric future of our company," Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said in the statement.

German automakers are investing heavily in new technology in a race for the future as tech companies and upstarts like Tesla (TSLA) plow money into electric and autonomous cars.

Daimler (DDAIF) has already completed one battery factory in Germany, where it plans to build four more plants. It will build another near an existing car plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and one each in Beijing and Bangkok.

The company plans to offer 130 electric and hybrid models by 2022, in addition to electric vans, buses and trucks.

Daimler said it would scrutinize all suppliers of raw materials used to make batteries. One key element is cobalt, much of which is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

An investigation by CNN earlier this year found that children were still working in small cobalt mines in the country.

Daimler said it has 700 engineers working to audit suppliers, which must disclose their entire supply chain "right back to the mines." The company said it was also working with human rights experts.

Rival German carmaker Volkswagen (VLKAF) said last year that it would spend more than €50 billion ($57 billion) on battery cells as it pushes to electrify all 300 models in its range by 2030.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute