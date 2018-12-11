Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

8 members of neo-Nazi group accused of assaulting 2 men in Washington state

Eight self-professed members of a neo-Nazi skinhead group have been arrested in the alleged assault of an Af...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:42 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 11:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eight self-professed members of a neo-Nazi skinhead group have been arrested in the alleged assault of an African-American and an Asian man at a bar north of Seattle.

The suspects, seven men and a woman, ages 23 to 38, walked into the bar Saturday and began harassing an African-American disc jockey before allegedly assaulting him, the Snohomish County, Washington, Sheriff's Office said Monday. All eight members of the group were white and used racial slurs during the incident, the sheriff's office said.

African Americans

Arrests

Asian Americans

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Demographic groups

Discrimination

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Minority and ethnic groups

Population and demographics

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Assault and battery

Continents and regions

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

North America

Northwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Washington (State)

The two victims were 37 and 35. The DJ was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

"We do not tolerate and will not ever tolerate acts of hate in Snohomish County," Sheriff Ty Trenary said in a statement. "The violent behavior directed at members of our community over the weekend simply because of their race is disgusting."

The eight were arrested on several charges, including harassment, malicious harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Washington state law defines malicious harassment as a threat or physical violence perpetrated because of "the victim's race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or mental, physical, or sensory handicap."

"The Sheriff's Office is partnering with the FBI in hopes of getting the strongest sentencing possible for these hate crimes," the sheriff said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

Image

Dec. 10th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute