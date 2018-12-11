Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kushner, Saudi prince relationship under fire

The President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, continued to have private conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to The New York Times.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:51 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker plans to offer a measure as soon as Tuesday to rebuke Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the first formal response to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and an implicit rebuke of President Donald Trump's handling of the killing.

The Senate could vote to approve the measure immediately if all senators give consent and allow it to proceed, aides said.

The resolution is stronger than a non-binding measure and would have to be approved by both chambers before sending to Trump's desk for his signature, a move that would amount to a direct confrontation over Trump's efforts to downplay the murder. In a move that has infuriated many in Trump's own party, the President cast doubt on the CIA's assessment that bin Salman personally ordered the killing and has instead emphasized the importance of America's ties to Saudi Arabia. Corker spoke to CNN on Monday about the issue, saying, "I think what you're finding is a strong sense of outrage if you will in the Senate ... as a result of the actions of the crown prince. I would say that I don't see this going away."

The measure is just one of several routes the Senate is considering to respond to Saudi Arabia's actions.

The Senate could vote this week to withdraw US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is also weighing whether to vote on legislation to suspend arms sales with the country and sanction individuals responsible for the murder of Khashoggi -- including potentially the crown prince because of his alleged role in ordering the killing.

But Corker and the ranking Democrat, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, are still squabbling over how to structure language in the bill to impose sanctions on the crown prince, the senators told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

Image

Dec. 10th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute