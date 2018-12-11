Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jimmy Dean sausage recalled due to metal contamination

A popular breakfast sausage is taking itself off the menu. CTI Foods LLC, is recalling 29,028 pounds of froz...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:43 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 11:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A popular breakfast sausage is taking itself off the menu. CTI Foods LLC, is recalling 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat poultry and pork sausage links after five people called the US Food Safety and Inspection Service to let them know they had found metal pieces in the sausage, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The Owingsville, Kentucky-based company recalled the product Monday. There are no reports of anyone getting hurt by the metal, but the USDA said there are some concerns that some people may unknowingly still have the package in their freezers.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Meat products

These packages were originally shipped to Tennessee and then distributed to retail stores.

If you think you have it in your freezer, look on the package for the code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. This is the 23.4-oz pouch that is called "Jimmy Dean Heat 'n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey" with a "use by" date of January 31, 2019. It will also have "EST. 19085" on the back of the packaging.

The USDA suggests you throw the package away or return it to the store where you bought it.

If you have questions about the recall you can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joink Holiday Open House/Ribbon Cutting

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunshine, mild & breezy. High: 42°

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas in the Parke winners picked

Image

Christmas Around the World at Terre Haute banks

Image

Kid falls into pond at Terre Haute apartment complex

Image

Vigo County Aquatic Center to open to the public

Image

Dec. 10th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute